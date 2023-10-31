Regina seniors care home closes after client-care complaint

A seniors care home in Regina has closed after a complaint regarding client care.

The Rawlinson Crescent Care Home on 39 Rawlinson Crescent was a personal care home (PCH). According to 211 Saskatchewan, a database of social services in the province, the care home had an authorized capacity of four occupants.

The provincial Ministry of Health confirmed to CBC that operator of the Rawlinson Crescent Care Home had their licence suspended in August after a client-care complaint.

"Further review led to that license being cancelled and the PCH closing in September," the ministry said via email.

The Health Ministry declined to release details on the case, citing protection of privacy for those who come forward with complaints. Maria Barredo Campbell, the operator in question, declined to comment.

PCHs are privately owned and operated. The ministry said its role in PCHs is solely licensing and monitoring to ensure they operate according to requirements laid out in The Personal Care Home Act and The Personal Care Homes Regulations.

Early this month, residents of senior care homes at Precious Memories and the nearby Parkview Villa were alerted via an email from Orange Tree Living, the private company that owns the homes, that they would be closing on Nov. 2.

NDP's seniors critic Matt Love, in an emailed response, said the Rawlinson PCH is the fifth care home to close in Regina in a matter of months.

He said any violations of care home regulations must be dealt expeditiously, but that the Sask. Party needs to work on ensuring there are beds for seniors.

"For the Sask. Party to just shrug and do nothing about fewer available beds shows how little they care about those living out their golden years here in our province," he said.