Regina school secured Thursday after man claims he has gun

One person was taken into custody after reports of a man 'causing a disturbance' and allegedly claiming he had a gun.

Suspect was not armed when arrested

A man was taken into custody but he was not armed. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police took a man into custody on Thursday after reports of him allegedly "causing a disturbance" and claiming he had a gun.

The incident took place outside of St. Luke School on the 600 block of Elphinstone Street around 3:15 p.m. CST.  Students had already been dismissed for the day.

The school was put into secure the building protocol as a result.

When police arrived, they found a man who matched the suspect's description and took him into custody.

He was not armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

