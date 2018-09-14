Regina school secured Thursday after man claims he has gun
One person was taken into custody after reports of a man 'causing a disturbance' and allegedly claiming he had a gun.
Suspect was not armed when arrested
Regina police took a man into custody on Thursday after reports of him allegedly "causing a disturbance" and claiming he had a gun.
The incident took place outside of St. Luke School on the 600 block of Elphinstone Street around 3:15 p.m. CST. Students had already been dismissed for the day.
The school was put into secure the building protocol as a result.
When police arrived, they found a man who matched the suspect's description and took him into custody.
He was not armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.