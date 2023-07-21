Regina's 24th annual Secret Garden Tour celebrates the season with otherworldly oases

An urban oasis. That's what organizers of the 24th annual Secret Garden Tour by New Dance Horizons said Regina people are in store for this weekend.

The tour kicked off Friday and continues until Sunday. The event is a fundraiser for New Dance Horizons.

This summer's tour features 13 gardens throughout the city. All of them bloom and inspire in different ways — they are hidden gems with fruit trees, vegetable gardens, lily gardens, tiny waterfalls, a sauna and elaborate designs made of rocks.

"What I was really struck by this year was that many of the gardens were secret when you drive up. There's definitely something cooking in the back here, but when you open the garden gate … holy! It just explodes!" said Robin Poitras, co-artistic and managing director of New Dance Horizons.

She said the pandemic brought the creativity out of gardeners and would-be gardeners.

"I think that a lot of people through COVID also really engaged more in their outdoor spaces because they were stuck at home."

Gary Varro's garden in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood has a dining room and a living room. There's also a sauna, and even an outdoor shower. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

A tale of 3 gardens

Gary Varro's garden in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood is one of the stops on the Secret Garden Tour. It has a dining room and a living room. There's a sauna and even an outdoor shower, along with other water features. These outdoor "rooms" are swimming with green, from tropical plants to more local ones.

"It started off as a very practical solution to security. I needed to build a fence because people were attempting to break into my house. And that avalanched into this crazy spectacle that you see in front of you," said Varro, gesturing to his packed garden space.

Varro has a background in design, and it's a passion of his. That's more than evident when you step into his garden.

"I was like, you know, I'm going to treat myself and do this fantasy and make it reality. And I think I may have accomplished that. It's basically a living space that's outdoors. And I've more or less doubled my living space for the summer or for our short season."

Lilies from Steven and Valerie Biden's secret garden. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

Varro said he wanted the garden to generate a sense of privacy for people who walk into it, so they can cut out the noise of the world for awhile.

"Kind of transport yourself to a realm of pleasure and relaxation … calm meditation. I have benches all around the place for that reason. So you can go into these little corners, and just sit and not think and focus on what's around you," Varro said.

On to the next secret garden.

When you approach Valerie and Steven Biden's house in northwest Regina, it blends in nicely with the other homes in the neighbourhood. They live right at the edge of the city, with canola fields clearly visible from their yard.

But open the gate to the back garden and you enter a unique space. There are winding paths that lead you from one area to the next. There's a pond with a small waterfall filled with rocks that Steven Biden gathered from farmers' fields.

A jungle in your own backyard. Gary Varro's garden is featured on the 24th annual Secret Garden Tour by New Dance Horizons. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Biden said he is looking forward to welcoming the public over the weekend.

"If they could just sit in some of the spots and enjoy what we enjoy all the time, I think that would be awesome. It's sort of like showing off!" Biden said.

Back inside the city of Regina, there is a couple that use copper coils to help plants grow. Wanda and Doug Brentnell have been putting time, energy and love int their garden for more than 32 years.

It also features a 1910 lamp post from Moose Jaw and a mural that was spray painted by artist Josh Gof.

Doug Brentnall, who likes to work on handy projects, said the garden has had a big impact on how he spends his time.

"I have spent more time in the greenhouse. Not because I'm building it, but I'm sitting there and enjoying it. And I'm spending more time in the garden and the greenhouse than my garage, which is my kingdom. So it's shifted me, definitely," Brentnall said.

Garry Varro's secret garden has its own living room. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

Those wishing to see these three gardens and more can get an all-access pass at secretgardenstour.ca.

Meanwhille, Poitras said the tour is a way of celebrating the beauty that surrounds us.

"You go out and sit with the roses. It impacts you. The natural world is so important to our well-being in every way, and the growing season is small in Saskatchewan. So we cherish these moments," said Poitras.