A 140,000-square-foot building that was abandoned and could have been left to rot is alive again.

When the Sears Outlet store on Regina's Broad Street closed, there was a lot of uncertainly.

Who would move into an enormous building that was more than 100 years old? Would it become another relic from the good old days?

Chrysta Garner was one of the people who refused to let that happen.

For the past two years, the building has transformed into the Centennial Market, which Garner manages. She also owns a business in the Centennial Shopping Centre with her husband. When Sears closed, Garner was concerned.

"We go to other shopping centres and it looks horrible when you have all these closed doors ... it just hurts everybody else in that area," she said. "So what we wanted to do was find a way that we could keep it open and still have people in here."

Chrysta Garner is the manager of the Centennial Market. She is working with local artists to transform the old Sears Outlet store. (Matt Howard/CBC)

When the market first opened, they had about 20 vendors. About a month later, they had 40. Now, there are around 200.

The market has been a growing success that people in Regina are still discovering.

"So many people had so many negative opinions when Sears had closed and it really affected our growth as a market," Garner said.

But there is now something else also bringing the space back to life.

The Arts

Three Regina artists teamed up to transform this escalator at the old Sears Outlet store into a work of art. (Matt Howard/CBC)

If you had walked to the south end of the building a few weeks ago, you would have seen a setting fitting for a zombie apocalypse film: a giant empty room showing its age, bare pillars, and a deserted escalator. That's not what local Regina artists Bruno Hernani and Roberto Lopez Lopez saw.

"It was white," Hernani said. "There was nothing. The lights were off. It was interesting to see. I saw the potential. It was like a white canvas. We started drawing in our minds how this place could turn out."

Garner said the artists then approached her with an idea.

"[They said] we would really like a space to work in," she said. "So I handed the paint brushes over to them and this is what we got."

Hernani, who is originally from Peru, has been inspired while transforming the space.

"I like to produce art, work with art, working with artists, and also to step and say, 'Wow' how we created this," he said. "That gives me inspiration to keep going and growing as an artist."

Eventually, Hernani and Lopez Lopez are planning to open a studio called Eclipse of the Arts next to the room they've been painting.

"We're going to have the studio here, artists can spend time here, a gallery space, sell different arts products. It will be a good space for the community as well," he said. "It's a nice, really good environment. It's like a family."

Hernani isn't the only person finding inspiration from the art.

"The other businesses keep telling me daily about how they feel the vibe," Garner said. "They feel how nice it is. They feel the energy ... it just uplifts everybody.

"People are intrigued," she said. "It's pretty cool and it's drawing a lot of people in here. Our foot traffic has probably doubled if not tripled since this area has blossomed so it's pretty awesome."

The little things matter

Dozens of artworks fill the Centennial Market in Regina and there are plans for many more. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Art isn't the only development coming to the market. There are already plans to build a stage, bring in live music, offer projects for children, guitar lessons, and plenty of other activities. Garner also wants to reopen the Seventh Avenue entrance.

"So many people remember as a child coming in through those doors, walking up that little staircase of four or five stairs and seeing the building," she said. "I remember as a child coming in through those doors and coming in with my mom and doing my Saturday shopping with my mom. It was all about the family dynamics. People don't realize how important those little things are."

Garner and Hernani are also looking for donations. Garner said the building still needs maintenance and building supplies are helpful. Hernani said they'll gladly take paint, brushes, canvases or any other art supplies.

This weekend, they're hosting a fundraising event to help pay for some of those other aspirations. It will be happening at the Centennial Market on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Even if those future ideas don't become a reality, the transformation from empty warehouse to an art-filled market has been emotionally gratifying for all involved.

"Now that we have this paint on the wall it's a whole new rebirth," Garner said, pausing to put her excitement and emotions into words. "I'm just so excited. I can't even think of the words. It's just unbelievable. It's rejuvenated. It's alive again. It's what Regina needed."