School divisions in and around Regina cancel bus routes Tuesday morning due to extreme cold

School divisions in and around Regina announced Tuesday morning that school buses would not be running, as most of the southern half of the province was under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the city of Regina shortly after 5 a.m. CST Tuesday, stating that wind chill was expected to feel like –40 to –50.

The temperature in Regina at 6 a.m. CST was –33 C, with the wind chill feeling like –46, according to the national weather agency.

Regina Public Schools cancelled all student transportation due to the low temperatures and wind chill, a spokesperson said in a statement to news media. The school district's policy is to cancel specialized buses with wheelchair lifts when the wind chill drops below –40 C, and all transportation if wind chill is colder than –46.

Regina Catholic Schools also cancelled transportation Tuesday, but schools remained open, the school district said on social media.

All RCSD provided Transportation is cancelled for today, Tuesday, December 20. Schools are open. Please report absences to the school via Edsby or by calling the office.<br>Stay safe and warm! —@RCSD_No81

The Prairie Valley School Division, which serves a large area outside of Regina, also cancelled school bus routes Tuesday morning for students attending certain schools due to the cold. Buses were still expected to operate in the afternoon, according to a statement issued to news media Tuesday.

The affected schools are:

Balgonie Elementary School.

Balcarres Community School.

Clive Draycott School in Bethune, Sask.

Cupar School.

Edenwold School.

Fort Qu'Appelle Elementary Community School.

Stweart Nicks School in Grand Coulee, Sask.

Indian Head elementary and high schools.

Kelliher School.

North Valley High School in Lemberg, Sask.

Lumsden elementary and high schools.

McLean School.

Milestone School.

Montmartre School.

North Valley Elementary School in Neudorf, Sask.

Pense School.

Pilot Butte School.

James Hamblin School in Qu'Appelle, Sask.

South Shore School in Regina Beach, Sask.

Sedley School.

Robert Southey School in Southey, Sask.

Vibank Regional School.

École White City School.

Wolseley High School.

The statement said another notice would go out around 1 p.m. CST if buses cannot operate Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for most of the southern half of Saskatchewan, from The Battlefords-Unity-Maidstone-St. Walburg area to the Yorkton-Melville-Esterhazy area and everywhere south from there.