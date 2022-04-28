Regina school, community centre flooded from broken water pipe

A school and a community centre in Regina were flooded because of a water pipe break Wednesday.

École Monseigneur de Laval and the Association Canadienne-Française de Regina (ACFR) were left waterlogged, and the school closed Wednesday. On Thursday, students had to learn online.

"At 10 p.m., the school floors were dried and cleaned in the hallways, gyms and classrooms," a Facebook post from the school reads. It has been translated from French.

"Even the Bistro flooring has been dried, although there is still work to be done to assess the actual extent of the damage."

One part of the building, the Bistro, was described as having turned into a pool. (ACFR/Facebook) A view of the Bistro room after water had been pumped out of it. (École Monseigneur de Laval/Facebook)

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the tenants of the building. The ACFR said in its own Facebook post that the renovation project it had been planning will likely have to be put on hold, depending on what the insurance company tells them.

David Parker, parent of a child at École Monseigneur de Laval, said that when he saw the pictures of how much water had accumulated in the building, he wanted to help. He started the GoFundMe and said in its description that the money is to help replace school materials for teachers.

If enough money is raised and the school needs additional financial help, the money could go to that as well.

"What kind of worries me, or that's in the back of my mind, is going back to the school, the school itself in terms of a building," he said.

"[I want to make] sure that the school knows the community is there to support and the GoFundMe is just one little example."

The gym at the school had water on the floor as well. (École Monseigneur de Laval/Facebook)

Claire Bélanger Parker, a consultant with the ACFR, said many things were damaged in the flood, including refrigerators, freezers, boxes of glassware, sound equipment and more.

She said the crawlspace below also flooded, meaning there was around 180 cm of water in one part of the building.

"[Wednesday] morning, it was panic, it was a feeling of helplessness," she said.

"In terms of damage, it's all around us. We have curtains on the stage that we will not be able to use, there is a lot of material that we were saving for the renovations that sat in the water all day long [Wednesday] that we will not be able to save."