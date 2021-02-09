Regina school buses cancelled for today

No buses are running for Regina students at public and Catholic schools again this morning because of extreme wind chills.

And some buses have also been cancelled for Prairie Valley students.

That includes Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Lumsden, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina Beach and White City.

Schools are still open and buses may operate in the afternoon if the wind chill drops significantly.

School divisions are asking parents to make sure to call the school if their children will not be coming to school to make sure everyone is accounted for and safe.