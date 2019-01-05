Say hello to my little friend: Scarface the bat recovering after Regina rescue

He had a rough 2018, but things are looking brighter for Scarface the bat this year.

The big brown bat sustained serious facial injuries before being brought to Salthaven West Wildlife and Education Centre in Regina.

He was rescued by a Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Saskatchewan volunteer earlier this winter after being discovered at St. Augustine Community School.

Megan Lawrence, manager of Salthaven, said she realized he had a piece of his muzzle missing when he came into the clinic.

The wound had already healed, but he was left with a deep scar.

Scarface the bat is expected to make a full recovery and be released back into the wild this spring. (Submitted by Salthaven West)

"We assumed that because it's not a devastating injury, it was probably caused by another bat — likely a male in a fight over territory," Lawrence said.

"If it was something bigger, such as a cat, that had caused the injuries, he likely would have either succumbed to infection or passed away from a more serious injury."

While Scarface has a tough-sounding name, Lawrence said he has been docile in care.

Currently staying with a few other male bats in an enclosure that allows them to hang, hide and climb around at their leisure, Scarface is now eating and drinking on his own.

All 25 bats at the clinic are kept awake through the winter, rather than hibernating, and are fed mealworms every evening.

Lawrence said the big brown bat species usually hibernates during winter and doesn't migrate south, so they are often found this time of year while people are taking out and putting away Christmas decorations.

Bats that are hibernating and are left alone can stay where they are, and will leave on their own in the spring.

Lawrence said bats at the Salthaven centre are usually released back into the wild some time in May, depending on weather.

Luckily, Scarface will be one of them.

"Because the injury is older and he's obviously adapted to it and is eating just fine, we have no reason to believe that he wouldn't do just fine in the wild," she said.