Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Regina shooting

A woman suffered serious injuries in a shooting Saturday morning, Regina police say.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Athol Street at about 8:10 a.m. CST after being told a woman was shot, police said in a news release. The woman was taken to hospital by emergency responders.

Police said officers were on scene Saturday morning to investigate and traffic is being diverted from the area. No further information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.