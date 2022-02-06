Regina, Saskatoon events join national calls to aid Ukraine

At least two dozen cities across Canada are combining their voices for another call for national support for Ukraine in scheduled events on Sunday as residents become increasingly concerned about a Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) echoed their calls from January for Canadians to "Stand with Ukraine," and for political and military support from Canada, as the European country faces a military threat from Russia.

It's been an international concern since Russia moved tens of thousands of troops to the countries' shared border, though Russia has repeatedly stated it doesn't intend to invade Ukraine.

"We have families and friends back in Ukraine and it's very important and dear to us to make sure that whatever we can do, we do to prevent the further conflict," said Iryna Matsiuk, a volunteer member of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Saskatoon.

Matsiuk came to Canada alone in 2011 and most of her family resides in Ukraine, with some living near the Ukraine-Belarus border and near Russia. She also expects some of her cousins will have to fight on the front lines if war breaks out.

She said the fear of invasion hasn't subsided and people are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

"Ukraine is trying to defend itself, Ukraine is not an aggressor. Russia … is an aggressor," Matsiuk said.

Solidarity coast-to-coast

A total of 24 cities in nine provinces are listed among the UCC's events, though Saskatchewan organizers have said they're aware of more that are spread across all Canadian provinces.

Organizers have asked people to wear blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — or post photos of themselves on social media if they aren't able to attend, or comfortable with attending the event.

A pair of events is happening in Saskatchewan, one in Saskatoon and another in Regina. Matsiuk said she believes another is scheduled in Yorkton.

Another Stand With Ukraine event in Regina echoed calls from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to aid Ukraine in case of a potential Russian invasion. (Oksanna Zwarych)

"It's not about one ethnic community in Canada that [is] asking that Canada support Ukraine … it's a significant portion of Europe that is under threat," Matsiuk said.

Terry Kuzyk, the president of the UCC in Regina, was among the about 70 people, he estimates, gathered at the Saskatchewan Science Centre on Sunday,

Kuzyk doesn't have family in Ukraine, and said people in Canada may not understand how it feels to be on the edge of a potential invasion.

"We're just trying to bring awareness to Canadians and to show support," he said.

Terry Kuzyk, the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Regina, said the ceremony in the city was short and sweet but meant to show support to Ukraine. (Dayne Patterson/CBC News)

The wider UCC has asked for support in helping get Ukraine a NATO Membership Action Plan, providing it with defensive weapons, increasing sanctions on Russia and cancelling Nord Stream II—a pipeline that, if delayed or cancelled, would significantly affect the Russian economy.

Military, political support

Matsiuk said she and other community members are disappointed with the "slow reaction" from the Canadian government and said they need support to defend themselves.

Both Matsiuk and Kuzyk are hoping politicians push for military and political support from Ottawa, like defensive weaponry.

Provincial politicians did attend the events on Sunday.

The Saskatchewan government's legislative secretary for Ukraine relations, Terry Dennis, was at the event in Regina.

Saskatchewan recently donated $100,000 for humanitarian support in Ukraine.

Today, our government made a $100,000 donation to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, as Russian aggression threatens the freedom of Ukrainian people.<br><br>[1/2] <a href="https://t.co/5xLX1BLrVp">pic.twitter.com/5xLX1BLrVp</a> —@PremierScottMoe

"Our government will always support Ukraine's right to defend its sovereignty against foreign aggression," he said in a news release on Monday.

Provincial NDP Leader Ryan Meili was also at the event in Saskatoon.