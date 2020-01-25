Sask. government boosts funding to Regina, Saskatoon police

The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $12 million in funding to two municipal police forces: Saskatoon and Regina.

The money is slated to go toward the renewal of several specialized police forces, like the Police and Crisis Team and the Internet Child Exploitation program.

The announcement comes amid calls around the world to defund police.

For Regina, the money breaks down like this: $4.95 million is being given through the Municipal Police Grants program for 2020-2021. The money is for 40 police positions, and it's an increase of $90,000 from last year.

In Saskatoon, the police force is getting $4.98 million through the same fund for 43 existing positions in 2020-2021. That's a $70,000 increase from last year.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also chipping in $900,000 for five positions in each city. According to the government, that's part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative.

"This funding reinforces our government's commitment to ensuring communities are safe and police are supported," Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said.