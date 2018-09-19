Housing prices in Saskatoon, Regina down compared to last year

The average price of a home in Saskatoon or Regina was several thousand dollars cheaper last month than in August 2017.

The average price of a Regina home last month was $277,600. That's down 4.8 per cent of the average August 2017 price of $291,500.

Saskatoon saw a smaller drop of 2.3 per cent, year over year. The average price of a home last month was $293,900. The average price in August 2017 was $300,800.

This varies from the growth trends in eastern Canada and in British Columbia. For example, prices rose 7.1 per cent in Ottawa over the same time period.

The national average price of a home was $475,500, which was skewed by high prices in the areas of Toronto and Vancovuer.