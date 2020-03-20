Downtowns in Regina, Saskatoon among nation's slowest growing, according to StatsCan

New census data shows Regina and Saskatoon's downtowns haven't grown much over the last few years.

Data collected by Statistics Canada between 2016 and 2021 shows Regina's downtown population shrank by 1.6 per cent — the second-worst downtown growth rate of 42 Canadian cities.

Saskatoon's downtown population grew by 2.7 per cent, putting it at the 34th spot on the list.

Halifax enjoyed the highest downtown growth rate in Canada at 26.1 per cent. The lowest was Red Deer, Alta. which shrank by two per cent.

What Statistics Canada includes in a city's downtown population census can differ from the true downtown borders established by a city.

For instance, it considers parts of Saskatoon's City Park, Caswell Hill, Central Industrial and Riversdale neighbourhoods to be downtown. In Regina, this would include parts of the General Hospital, Centre Square, Crescents, Cathedral, North Central, Warehouse District and Heritage neighbourhoods.

Numbers not surprising to some

Brent Penner, executive director of Downtown Saskatoon, told CBC he believes the stats convey what he's seen in the last few years: generally lower vacancy rates in larger residential buildings and infrequent construction of these types of buildings. However, he added, there are a few larger-scale residential projects that will soon be completed.

Penner also pointed to a recent report by the City of Saskatoon and the University of Saskatchewan that's aimed at finding out what attracts people to live downtown, including more diversified housing options and pet-friendly spaces.

He says downtown Saskatoon's proximity to main amenities — such as hospitals, the university and the South Saskatchewan River — make it an ideal place to live.

"The river becomes a jewel flowing through our city," he said. "It's a great spot to get out and jog, walk or ride a bike."

Brent Penner of Downtown Saskatoon says a low vacancy rate and lack of construction of residential buildings may have resulted in low population growth in his city's downtown over the last few years. (Courtesy Downtown Saskatoon)

In Regina, Joshua Laurier, co-owner of The Cure Kitchen + Bar, admits Saskatoon may have an edge with the river. He says he's never felt Regina's downtown was "booming," and that infrastructure projects have lagged.

"It definitely affects the population of downtown, which will affect the businesses," Laurier said.

However, he said, a smaller downtown means businesses help each other out.

"We have this sort of camaraderie as opposed to other cities where they're more competitive," he said.

Regina commercial "culture" hinders growth

Rosemarie Meadows, a market analyst with Colliers International in Regina, believes the city's office space concentration downtown makes it unique compare with other Canadian cities.

She said the city has a bylaw that states office vacancy downtown must be below 6.5 per cent before office development outside of the downtown can be approved.

"It definitely creates a workplace downtown, but if you want to live and play you go outside of downtown," Meadows said. "It's kind of the culture that's been developed in the city."

Meadows believes the pandemic and a lack of multi-family housing options have further hindered downtown population growth.

A 2012 report from the city shows most cities in Canada split their office development evenly between inside and outside their downtowns. But Regina had 84 per cent of its large-scale office development within its downtown.

Avi Akkerman, a professor of regional and urban planning at the University of Saskatchewan, said Regina and Saskatoon have both made progress in making their downtowns more liveable, but should work harder at making BIPOC individuals feel less alienated — such as including Indigenous art within the downtown's infrastructure.

Avi Akkerman says Regina and Saskatoon need to put less focus on buildings and place greater emphasis on open spaces in their downtowns. (Zoom)

Akkerman also noted there's been an over-reliance on buildings, as opposed to open areas, to entice people to live there.

"Streets are very important, urban squares are very important, parks are very important," Akkerman said. "If we don't make an effort to integrate communities through these open spaces … then we have failed."