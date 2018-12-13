Regina, Saskatoon hit with wave of bomb threat hoaxes: police

Saskatchewan's two major cities have been hit by a wave of bomb threat hoaxes also affecting other North American cities, according to police.

Regina Police Service has confirmed that four different locations in the city were sent bomb threats today.

Saskatoon Police confirmed two bomb threats were also received in the Bridge City. Police responded to the first call, and the building was evacuated, but when the second call came in, officers determined that the threats were part of a larger series of hoaxes.

The incidents follow a wave of threats made across North America, including Toronto, Winnipeg and Calgary.

The threats all arrived through email and demanded payment in bitcoin.

So far all threats appear to be unfounded. Police are calling these incidents hoaxes or scams.