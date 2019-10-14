Regina rallies around Riders' QB after truck break-in

A Thanksgiving weekend truck break-in left a Saskatchewan Roughrider sans sunglasses and some change.

Cody Fajardo posted on Twitter on Sunday that his truck being rummaged through "isn't the best of feelings."

"To whoever snaked my sunglasses, truck change and Fajardo toy Funko. You obviously needed it more than me. Have a great Thanksgiving with your new gifts," Fajardo wrote.

The community responded online with many people expressing their condolences and sharing their own stories of vehicles being broken into.

"Sorry to hear about the sunglasses. I'm the owner of The Optical Shoppe in the Cornwall Centre, we'll hook you up with some new sunnies," Lisa McIntyre wrote on Twitter.

Vehicle thefts and mischief are both on the rise, according to the Regina Police Service.

In a September report from the Board of Police Commissioners, motor vehicle thefts were up 8.3 per cent from the 2018 year-to-date numbers. As well, mischief and wilful damage were up 23.8 per cent.

In a July report, the police service said there were almost 600 more auto thefts in Regina in 2018 (1,626) than in 2017 (1,045).