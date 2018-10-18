Regina's Santa Claus Parade cancelled

There won't be a parade to welcome Santa Claus to Regina this year.

While the jolly man in red and white will still be making appearances at Southland Mall, the mall's regional manager says it will no longer be organizing and hosting the annual Santa Claus Parade.

"It was an emotional decision for us to cancel it because it has been a long-standing parade in the community," said Richard Dillabaugh, with Strathallen Property Management Inc., which owns the mall.

But he noted it's unusual for a private business to organize a community event like the parade.

"As an individual entity, it's very difficult to continue in that path."

He said the mall will instead focus its efforts on supporting the community and "helping families in need." That will include reaching out and partnering with community groups to support their outreach efforts, he said.

While the mall will no longer be hosting the parade, Dillabaugh says it's open and willing to support other groups or parties if others decide to try and revive the community event.