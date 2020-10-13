Regina's Winston Knoll Collegiate to reopen Tuesday after positive COVID-19 test

Winston Knoll Collegiate in Regina will resume classes on Tuesday. The school closed on Friday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Regina Public Schools said in a statement that classes were cancelled as a precautionary measure in order to insure the safety of everyone at the school.

RPS said that close contacts have been identified and cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been completed. The staff member who tested positive was last in the school on Oct. 6.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will contact any school family and staff member who may have been in close contact with the person. It says that if any staff, student or school family members show any COVID-19 symptoms they should contact HealthLine 811.