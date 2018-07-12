Regina's second Ladybug release was bigger and buggier

Regina's second ever ladybug release was held in Victoria Park on Thursday. Around 500,000 ladybugs were either released near trees or handed out to people in small containers.

Rousell Eirich is the city's manager of forestry, pest control and horticulture. He said the overwhelmingly positive response to the first release last year led the city to do it again, just bigger.

The city held the event in the morning as the ladybugs come cooled and could be shocked by a hot summer afternoon. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Eirich said aphids are damaging to trees and a nuisance by leaving sticky sap on the ground and cars. They mainly go for Elm trees, which is one of the more common species in Regina.

"Our options are to spray the trees or to do some sort of biological control," Eirich said. "Ladybugs themselves are actually a predator insect, they eat other insects."

Roussell Eirich (center) holds up a ball of twine containing ladybugs for the crowd in Victoria Park to see. Twine or handfuls of ladybugs were given to families and children to scatter around the park. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Eirich said the city released or handed out several hundred-thousand more ladybugs than last year. He called it "an environmentally friendly way to teach kids."

Many people were swarmed while handing out ladybugs in Victoria Park. Children would get handfuls, carry them to a tree carefully, then come running back for more. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

CJ Porter came in from Abernathy, Sask. with her children and friends.

"Our kids really really like ladybugs," Porter said. "They look for them all the time in the garden."

Avery, who travelled in with Porter, said she likes ladybugs because they kill aphids, which are bad "because they eat our lettuce."

Wilson (center) and Avery (right) hold their ladybug containers proud and excited to take them home and protect their gardens. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Milene Card said she wanted to see the release because she's never see anything like this.

"There's never been as many," she said.

Card said she likes they eat aphids.

"[Aphids] eat all your plants and then you don't have any plants or like strawberries or anything."

Leika looks at a large pile of ladybugs before squealing when one touches her foot. All ages turned out to the Ladybug release in Victoria Park. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"We all love ladybugs and I think it's going to be interesting," said Tammy Koch, who was there with her daughter Sloan.

"I'm in a new development area," Koch said. "We have this little bug catcher and we brought it along today and we try and catch ladybugs or anything else but ladybugs are obviously special to like girls and boys."

Tammy Koch and her daughter Sloan brought along their bug catcher in hopes to take home ladybugs. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Eirich said he wants to teach kids that there are good and bad insects.

"One thing that you do when you're in a city is you get really insulated from Mother Nature and the natural environment and the kids start to get confused," he said. "What we're trying to do is have that teachable moment."