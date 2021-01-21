Regina sees 2nd homicide of 2021 after assault victim dies

Regina police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2021, after a man who was assaulted died.

On Tuesday, police responded to the 1700 block of Quebec Street following a report of an attack.

Police and emergency medical responders found the victim with injuries that were described as serious.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died on Wednesday, Regina police said, and they are treating the death as a homicide.

His next of kin have been notified. Police described him only as an adult male in a news release Wednesday.

"Police will release the victim's name publicly, but wanted to give the family some time before doing so," the news release said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.