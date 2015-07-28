Here's Regina's holiday schedule for Saskatchewan Day

Monday is Saskatchewan Day and a holiday across the province.

The City of Regina has released its schedule for the day. All civic offices are closed on Monday. No parking metres are in effect. All recycling and garbage will be picked up as usual.

Operation hours:

Landfill and yard waste depot: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Regina Transit: Service are provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. The Transit Information Centre and RIDELine is closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating on the holiday schedule, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse & Lawson: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outdoor pool hours: