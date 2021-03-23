Regina's drive-thru immunization clinic closes after running out of vaccine
The SHA said the closure is temporary until more doses become available
Regina's mass drive-thru immunization site closed Monday after the Saskatchewan Health Authority ran out of doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine.
The SHA said the closure is temporary until more vaccine supplies become available.
On March 15, the clinic starting immunizing 64-year-olds, but throughout the week it was opened up to anyone 58 or older.
The SHA anticipated the closure after administering 14,272 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday afternoon. This includes 2,362 doses administered on Sunday, which was the highest one-day total for vaccine delivery at the clinic, said the government of Saskatchewan in a press release.
"We want to thank everyone for your patience, positivity and feedback as we set up the first immunization drive-thru in the province," said Laveena Tratch, SHA's Vaccine Chief for Regina's Integrated Health Incident Command in a statement.
"We've been able to refine the process first established with drive-thru testing and have taken those valuable lessons learned to share with other drive-thru planning teams. We've even had other provinces asking about what we've done and learned."
The clinic was a pilot program and was given 15,500 shots of vaccine to distribute..
