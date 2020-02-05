Regina's downtown hit by temporary power outage on Wednesday morning
Commuters in Regina had a power outage to drive through on Wednesday morning.
SaskPower said the power was out in the downtown area starting at 7:24 a.m. CST until about 8:28 a.m. CST.
It was an unplanned outage that affected traffic lights in the area.
Regina Police tweeted a reminder to drivers that anytime when the power is out, intersections turn into four-way stops.
Reminder to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> drivers, when the traffic lights are out, you treat it as a 4 way stop! This morning on the way to the office the lights were out at Broad and SK Dr. and a few drivers "forgot" what a 4 way stop was! Please drive safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/reginapolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginapolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RPSTrafficUnit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RPSTrafficUnit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RpsPatrol1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RpsPatrol1</a> <a href="https://t.co/5LMqBC4xlm">pic.twitter.com/5LMqBC4xlm</a>—@RPSCultural