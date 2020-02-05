Skip to Main Content
Regina's downtown hit by temporary power outage on Wednesday morning
Saskatchewan

SaskPower says the outage lasted about an hour.

SaskPower says the outage started around 7:24 a.m. CST and power was restored at 8:28 a.m. CST

CBC News ·
Downtown Regina's power was out on in the morning on Wednesday, February 5. (Neil Cochrane/CBC News)

Commuters in Regina had a power outage to drive through on Wednesday morning.

It was an unplanned outage that affected traffic lights in the area. 

SaskPower's Outage Map showed the affected area. (SaskPower/Website)

Regina Police tweeted a reminder to drivers that anytime when the power is out, intersections turn into four-way stops. 

