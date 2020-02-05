Regina's downtown hit by temporary power outage on Wednesday morning

Commuters in Regina had a power outage to drive through on Wednesday morning.

SaskPower said the power was out in the downtown area starting at 7:24 a.m. CST until about 8:28 a.m. CST.

It was an unplanned outage that affected traffic lights in the area.

SaskPower's Outage Map showed the affected area. (SaskPower/Website)

Regina Police tweeted a reminder to drivers that anytime when the power is out, intersections turn into four-way stops.