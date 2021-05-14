Regina's Co-op refinery dealing with COVID-19 outbreak during yearly maintenance

The Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, after "multiple" cases on site in recent days.

In an emailed statement to CBC News on Thursday, a CRC spokesperson didn't confirm the exact number of active cases, but said the outbreak is believed to be isolated to two on-site contractor companies.

"We are working with the contractors to reinforce that COVID-19 protocols must not only be followed onsite but offsite as well," the spokesperson wrote. "The health and safety of everyone on site is our top priority and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The statement goes on to read that there have been a total of 20 cases since March 29 — half of which are not considered to be from worker-to-worker transmission — and they've had "no impact to operations."

Health Minister Paul Merriman told reporters Thursday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is doing what it can to help the refinery deal with its spike in COVID-19 cases.

"As with any outbreak, we always have boots on the ground to make sure that everyone's adhering to the public health guidelines [and] they've got their [personal protective equipment]," Merriman said. "The SHA is always there to make sure that we can help out if needed."

Since the refinery is in "turnaround" — otherwise known as yearly maintenance — it's had more people working at the plant than usual, the spokesperson said. With the process 80 per cent complete, the number of workers on site is set to dwindle until operations wrap at the end of the month.