Regina's Chinese community helping returning travellers self-isolate as coronavirus precaution

A group of Chinese Canadian volunteers in Regina are working as a collective to help ease the burden on travellers who self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

Shan Lu began helping people returning to the city from China two weeks ago by offering to run errands, tend to basic necessities and whatever else may been needed.

"We are not forcing them to do anything," Lu said Sunday. "We are just encouraging them to do so to lower the risk of people getting infected."

Lu said volunteers are assigned to a certain person or family and they are provided with a list of necessities that will be needed during the 14-day isolation period.

Volunteers go out and buy groceries, toiletries and whatever else is needed and then they are dropped off on the doorstep or porch of a home, much like mail delivery, before notifying the isolated person of their supplies.

People contact the volunteers before they depart China in some cases so things are set up when they land.

"This isolation period can be quite difficult," Lu said.

"We are actively reaching out to these people as well as some who are reaching out to us and they have been assigned a volunteer per family."

Anyone looking for assistance can request it by emailing the group. Roughly translated to English, the group calls themselves Hand-in-Hand Helping Regina.

Mask etiquette

Lu also spoke of face masks which are commonly worn in China and by Chinese nationals abroad.

He said that the masks are seen as a social responsibility — to mitigate the possible spread of germs — but they're also trendy among the younger generations.

Keep your distance but also give some positive affirmation like a thumbs up or a friendly smile, he advises.