Royal Canadian Legion in Regina looking to raise cash to stay afloat

The Royal Canadian Legion in Regina may no longer be around in two years time if it can't find a way to raise money.

The organization has been dipping into savings to pay its operating costs, which are about $2,800 a month, but it only has enough cash to cover costs for the next 18 or so months.

"Because we simply find ourselves in this hole, we're not allowed to run programs or do things we want to do," said acting president and first vice-president Ron Hitchcock.

Now, the organization is looking to raise money and has started with a GoFundMe that has a goal of $5,000. Hitchcock said people can also volunteer their time or donate cash to the legion if they want to help.

"It's a small amount that we're asking but it's certainly not what we need to keep the lights on," Hitchcock said.

The costs are mostly property taxes, Hitchcock said. The organization has applied to the city to have a property tax exemption, like it had when the organization was considered a charitable organization, but no decision has been made.

The Legion does have a bar and cafe but the money made from those is not enough. There is also a museum in the building, which it leases for $10 a year, but there is no cost of admission.

"When someone comes in the door and needs help, it's not enough to pass them off to another service officer who contacts Veterans Affairs," Hitchcock said.

"We make sure the person has a place to live and put money up for that."