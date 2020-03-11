Regina police searching for suspects after man robbed at knife point

Regina police are searching for five people after an armed robbery on Tuesday evening.

At roughly 8:13 p.m. CST, police were called to Victoria Avenue where a man told them he was approached by five people while leaving a business.

Although the victim was not physically injured, the suspects were able to steal cash and his truck before fleeing, with one of the individuals holding a knife to the man's neck during the robbery.

Police are now searching for three males, aged 16 to 24, between five-foot-two and five-foot-four in height. The first was said to have black, straight hair and was covering his face with his hand. At the time, he was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans and was brandishing a machete.

The second suspect is said to have a "face full of pimples" and was wearing a black hoodie and brown pants and is reported to have held a knife to the victim's back. The third, who held a knife to the man's neck, was wearing a black hoodie and grey joggers.

Two female suspects between the ages of 16 to 20 are also being sought by police. The first suspect is said to have short black hair and was wearing a great hoodie and black joggers, with the second suspect described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Police said the vehicle stolen during the robbery was a black 2012 Ford F150, license plate number MCMXIV, with black rims, rear-tinted windows and a covered bed. Members of the public are advised not to approach the vehicle if spotted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.