Regina man charged after theft near downtown

A 48-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon after a robbery in the 2200 block of Broad Street.

Police were called to the business at around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A man allegedly entered the business and concealed two items in his jacket. A staff member approached the man, at which point, he allegedly brought out a knife and held it up to the staff member.

The man then left the store, but was followed by another staff member at a distance.

Police located the man near the business and he was arrested without incident.

The man is set to appear in court on these charges in September.