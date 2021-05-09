Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Regina man charged after theft near downtown

A 48-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon after a robbery in the 2200 block of Broad St. 

Police were called to the business at around 10 Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Police have charged a 48-year-old man after a theft near downtown. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

A 48-year-old man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault with a weapon after a robbery in the 2200 block of Broad Street.

Police were called to the business at around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A man allegedly entered the business and concealed two items in his jacket. A staff member approached the man, at which point, he allegedly brought out a knife and held it up to the staff member. 

The man then left the store, but was followed by another staff member at a distance. 

Police located the man near the business and he was arrested without incident.

The man is set to appear in court on these charges in September. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now