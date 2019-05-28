Regina police say armed man robbed business Monday night, no one injured

Regina police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery which happened on the west side of the city Monday night.

Police were called to a business on the 4800 block of Dewdney Avenue around 9:50 p.m. CST.

A business in the area had been robbed by a man armed with a gun and described as having shiny, white hair, and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The man demanded and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was physically injured during the incident, police say.

A search of the area was unsuccessful in locating any suspect.

The man is described as being about five foot five, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and some dirty, baggy pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.