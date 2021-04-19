Regina police arrest 3 suspects after robbery, fight at business

Regina police have three people in custody after a robbery at a business led to a fight between staff members and the suspects.

Police were called to a business in the 1700 Block of McIntyre St. on Saturday for a robbery in progress, according to a police news release.

Once officers arrived they were told by staff that two women and one man came into the store and tried to steal various items.

Staff confronted the suspects at the door and recovered some items, but a fight ensued that spilled outside to the front of the store.

One suspect pulled out a knife and cut a staff member's hand between his thumb and index finger, according to the release.

The suspects then fled on foot with some stolen items from the store and staff members called police. EMS also attended to treat the injured staff member.

One of the suspects left their backpack behind and a machete was found inside, police said.

The suspects were later arrested by police in the 1800 block Victoria Ave.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.