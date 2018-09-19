Skip to Main Content
Regina business robbed by masked man Tuesday night

Regina police are asking for the public's assistance after a masked man allegedly robbed a business on Tuesday night.

The robber hit a business on the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue E. and fled the area on a bike, Regina police say. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The incident occurred on the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue E. around 10:40 p.m. The male robber fled the area on a bicycle, police say.

He was wearing a red Halloween mask and a black trench coat, and carried a silver bag on his back.

He's described as being about six feet tall with a medium build. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

