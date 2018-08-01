Regina police investigating after 2 robberies Tuesday night

Regina police are investigating after two men were robbed in separate incidents on Tuesday night.

The first incident occurred on the 1900 block of Scarth Street when a man was approached by five people dressed up in black bandanas.

The man was asked for a cigarette at first but then the group demanded his sweater and his money. One of the bandits pulled out a machete. The victim then gave the group his property and fled without injury.

About an hour later, on the 2200 block of 14th Avenue, a man was approached by multiple people. First, they began a conversation with him and then began threatening the man.

They "forcefully" took the man's property and then they went into a nearby home. When police arrived, they arrested one man and retrieved the stolen property.

No injuries were reported in that incident. There is no indication the robberies are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.