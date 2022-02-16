City of Regina report says all roads could be fixed in 10 years with 2.4% tax hike

The City of Regina says it could eliminate poor roads within 10 years with an aggressive road renewal plan that would cost taxpayers $26.8 million annually — up from the $16.1 million currently budgeted — and boost utility bills by 2.4 per cent.

That option is one of four scenarios included in a report before city council Wednesday.

The report was commissioned by council with the goal of eliminating poor residential roads and increasing the number of good or excellent roads in the city, known for shifting soil and pot-hole filled residential streets.

According to the report, some city streets have been in poor condition for as long as 40 years and need significant repair.

The accelerated 10-year option is not without its challenges.

The report said the goal could be hampered by weather and the availability of local contractors to handle the large volume of road work.

A lot of roadwork projects in concentrated areas also puts stress on parking, garbage and recycling and emergency services, according to the report.

The accelerated 10-year-plan is just one option to improve the condition of Regina roadways.

The report also outlines a 15-year plan and a 20-year plan.

Those options come with a $19.7 million annual price tag and 0.8 per cent utility rate increase for the 15-year option, and $17.9 million annually and 0.4 per cent rate increase for the 20 year plan.

City council can also choose to stay the course on its roadway renewal program.

The status quo option has an annual cost of $16.1 million, but would not require a utility rate increase and would be funded by the current road renewal budget.

In 2014 the city developed the Residential Road Renewal Plan (RRRP) to address the state of city roads.

The plan was funded by a one-per-cent increase to tax rates over five years.

"The prioritization of major roads over residential roads had led to a deterioration of the residential road network to an unacceptable level," the report to council states.