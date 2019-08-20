Crashed semi causes traffic delays on Ring Road

A pile of debris remains to be cleaned up after a semi-truck crashed on the north end of Regina's Ring Road after a semi- early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. CST near Argyle Street.

Police say by 7 a.m. the semi-tractor unit had been removed from the scene and morning rush hour traffic was flowing normally again. Part of the load was left on the road's median.

It's expected a portion of the road will have to be blocked later in the day to remove the remainder of the debris, according to the Regina Police Service.

No one was injured in the crash.