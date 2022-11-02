Man dies after crash on Ring Road, Regina police say

A man is dead after a crash on Ring Road in Regina Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. CST, Regina police received a call about a crash on the road, between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway.

An eastbound vehicle crossed through the ditch and into westbound traffic, eventually hitting another vehicle, police say.

Multiple people were sent to hospital in serious condition, but police did not specify how many.

One man died.

Traffic was backed up on Regina's Ring Road Wednesday afternoon after a crash that killed a man and sent multiple people to hospital, police say. (Submitted by Abraham Mugerwa)

Meanwhile, traffic on Ring Road was backed up Wednesday evening.

Police said the westbound lanes near Albert Street and Wascana Parkway would be closed to traffic until at least 6 p.m. CST as officers investigated the scene.

Regina police advised motorists to avoid Ring Road Wednesday evening.