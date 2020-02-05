Skip to Main Content
Ring Road to get lights from Albert Street to Assiniboine Avenue in Regina
Saskatchewan

Commuters on Ring Road may soon be illuminated by new lights. 

The lights are expected to be installed later this year

Heidi Atter · CBC News ·
A 2019 Google Maps image shows the section without overhead lights in the southeast end of Regina. (Google Maps)

The City of Regina has began installing lights on the portion of Ring Road between Assiniboine Avenue and Albert Street. The section previously had no overhead lighting. 

In a statement, the City of Regina said the lights will improve visibility and increase safety for drivers. 

The section of Ring Road in Regina from Albert Street to Assiniboine Avenue is expected to all have lighting by the end of 2020. (Google Maps)

The City says Phase I of the project is already completed, with lights being installed between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue in early 2020. 

Phase II will include installing lights from Wascana Parkway to Albert Street. 

The city believes work will begin in the Spring and will be done this year. 

