Ring Road to get lights from Albert Street to Assiniboine Avenue in Regina
Commuters on Ring Road may soon be illuminated by new lights.
The lights are expected to be installed later this year
The City of Regina has began installing lights on the portion of Ring Road between Assiniboine Avenue and Albert Street. The section previously had no overhead lighting.
In a statement, the City of Regina said the lights will improve visibility and increase safety for drivers.
The City says Phase I of the project is already completed, with lights being installed between Wascana Parkway and Assiniboine Avenue in early 2020.
Phase II will include installing lights from Wascana Parkway to Albert Street.
The city believes work will begin in the Spring and will be done this year.
