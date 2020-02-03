Regina reviewing decision to hire climate crisis skeptic as keynote for city-organized conference

The City of Regina it is reviewing the decision to book Patrick Moore, a well-known skeptic of the link between climate change and man-made carbon emissions, at a city-organized conference on environmental sustainability.

Mayor Michael Fougere said there will be an update on the conference in the very near future.

"It is one thing to allow people who have different opinions to speak their mind — and that's part of what democracy is about — but I also know this has become very controversial," Fougere said on Monday while at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association's annual convention.

The decision to book Moore was made by a committee chaired by councillors Joel Murray and Mike O'Donnell, Fougere said. They're reviewing the decision.

Fougere said he has received many messages about Moore's opinions and statements made on social media and other mediums.

"Clearly, this is much more controversial than I thought it was going to be in a way that I don't think I expected to happen," Fougere said.

He added that the city would not be organizing the conference, aimed at "defining what sustainability means for cities now and in the future," if it did not believe climate change was having an impact on the environment.

The city said Moore will be paid $10,000, plus expenses, to speak at the conference, double what the next-highest speaker is receiving.

Moore previously told CBC News that "alarmists" are trying to force a link between carbon dioxide, extreme weather events and increasing temperatures.

The conference Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities runs May 20-21 in Regina.