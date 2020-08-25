Regina school divisions not regularly provided with COVID-19 data used to make decisions: internal email

As parents and students in Regina prepare for most schools to return to in-person classes next week, an internal email is providing a better understanding of process that lead to that decision.

The email, written by Regina Public School (RPS) director of education Greg Enion and addressed to teachers, says that the division is not regularly provided with the data that prompted the decision to return to class.

"We are disappointed and frustrated that this data is not regularly shared with the public, or even with us," Enion writes.

The majority of Catholic and public schools in Regina will be returning to the in-person classes on May 3, the school divisions announced late on Monday.

That decision has drawn flack from students and parents, as well as an epidemiologist with the University of Saskatchewan.

6:08 Petition organizer talks hesitations with sending kids back to school in Regina Teachers may have some concerns about the return to the classroom -- and so do their family members. We talk to the sister of a teacher who’s channeling her anxieties about in-person learning into a petition that’s garnered more than two thousand signatures. 6:08

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition created by Dawn Barker calling for school divisions to keep children out of schools until the science says it is safe.

Barker told CBC's Morning Edition that she has been supporting her 11-year-old grandson through online learning even as she has juggled her own online studies.

"I understand that not everybody can do online learning, and we are very fortunate to have been able to do that. But something has to be done to protect these teachers."

The school districts told CBC earlier this week it does not have a specific metric guiding their decision to return to in-person learning.

However, RPS said it had information that "indicate[s] a distinct reduction in [cases among] school aged students."

That data isn't publicly available. The province only publicly provides a provincewide age breakdown for cases, with no region-specific age information.

A request to review the data provided to Regina school division with the Saskatchewan Health Authority had gone unanswered as of this story's publication.

CBC Saskatchewan News April 27, 2021 News Saskatchewan (Late Night) 10:05 Local and breaking news from the CBC Broadcast Centre in Regina at 11 pm 10:05

The email sent to teachers lays out what parents and students have told CBC this week: that a return to in-person classes on Monday appears premature "based on the data that we all see on media and social media."

Instead, Enion writes that the school division relied on the advice of medical health officers.

"These are the medical professionals that gave us advice, on several occasions, to move to remote learning. These are the same medical professionals that recommended the move back to class on Monday. These decisions have been supported by our Board of Education," he writes.

Enion also writes that test positivity — the rate of positive cases among people tested — remains high, but that overall testing rates decreased in the past weeks. The specific time period isn't provided.

He writes that the Regina medical health officials wrote to him to say the reduction suggests that people who are either symptomatic or feel they had a high risk of recent exposures are the people who were most likely to get tested.

The officials wrote that transmission in schools is a rarity and not the norm, and that most cases are acquired in the community or homes, Enion writes.

Enion admits that many people are calling to see the data, but says the school division doesn't create or own the data.

He writes that he has attended COVID-19 briefings regularly and has consistently heard that the decision to "return to in-class learning is prudent."

Requests to interview Enion on camera this week have been denied.

Detailed questions regarding the letter were not answered or responded to by the time of publication.

Questions about a passage in the letter referring to "considerable misinformation in social media and incomplete information on news media" were not addressed.

RPS and Regina Catholic Schools have said they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will not hesitate to return to distanced education if the trajectory of the pandemic in Saskatchewan changes.