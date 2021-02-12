'Distressing': Regina restaurants react as tighter restrictions return

When the Saskatchewan government announced last year it was placing Regina under a form of lockdown, Mark Heise darted down to his business, Rebellion Brewery Company, to hold an emergency meeting.

It turned out to be one of many throughout the pandemic and it may not be the last.

The government held a press conference Tuesday afternoon ordering restaurants and bars in the Regina area to shut down indoor dining for at least eight days starting Sunday.

"It's disappointing because it felt like we were pretty darnn close to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and it's clearly going to be a little bit longer," Heise said.

The news caught several business owners by surprise as they found out at the same time as the general public.

Rebellion Brewery president and CEO Mark Heise. (Submitted by Mark Heise)

Some spent the afternoon answering phone calls from worried staff and family members.

"Our businesses just started picking up and getting busy again," said Bill Singh, owner of 641 Grill in Craven. "That's the hard part, you know."

Coronavirus variants continue to surge

For others, the news was somewhat expected because the province was announcing more variants of concern (VoC) in the area. Health experts say these variants tend to be more contagious and result in illness more serious than was the case with the original COVID-19 strain.

On Tuesday, the province reported 1,251 VoC cases, the majority of which are in the Regina area, forcing local restaurants to close indoor dining which have been opened since June 8 of last year.

"As an industry, we were certainly jittery in Regina. We suspected something like this may be in the works," president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Hotel and Hospitality Association Jim Bence said.

"Is the news still distressing? Absolutely."

Craven, SK is located 30 minutes north of Regina. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

But for Singh, who operates his business in a community of 200 people, about 40 kilometres north of Regina, the news hit differently.

Many of his customers drive in from Regina, and with travel advisories also put into place, take-out and delivery aren't the most viable option for a customer base that lives in another community.

"I think for the small towns, they shouldn't have done it. Small businesses are hurting big time," Singh said.

"If they can't get out, go to the city, or go out of town, that's hard and tough for businesses."

Calls for the government to do more

The Saskatchewan government extended the Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment program to businesses impacted by Tuesday's announcement.

But some are calling for additional help or to lessen measures.

Kevin He, who operates Dragonboat Dim Sum in Regina, said the pandemic has been tough financially.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, he was serving just one table a day, which didn't help offset rent and other bills. He says takeout hasn't been better either.

"I don't know what we're going to do now, it's very hectic," He said.

"I hope the government can help us more but I know it's hard for the government too."

While the year has been tough, he understands the need for tighter restrictions.

"I do think it's good we're closed because cases are going up, " He said. "It might not be good now, but for the future it's good."

As for Singh, he's hoping the government allows smaller communities that surround Regina to operate indoor dining at some capacity.

"Maybe 30 or 20 per cent," Singh said.

Bence would like to see the government place commission caps on food delivery apps.

As for Heise, he would have liked the government to "have been a little bit more clear, and a little bit more stern a few weeks ago as opposed to letting everyone do what they wanted."

"I was pretty vocal on Twitter that we need to remain diligent with social distancing. I observed over the last few weeks people weren't maintaining it at all," Heise said. "They felt spring was here and it was all over."