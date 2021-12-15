Family hopes talking about Regina restaurant owner's hospitalization sparks conversations about mental health

WARNING: This story contains a conversation about suicide and also has details that may be distressing for some readers.

The daughter-in-law of a well-known Regina restaurant owner hopes that talking about her mother-in-law's traumatic injuries will prompt others to speak openly about their own mental health.

Peg Leippi, one of the co-owners of Peg's Kitchen in Regina, suffered injuries Saturday morning that include a broken clavicle, a broken scapula, multiple fractured and broken vertebrae in her neck and back, bruised lungs, a broken pelvis and massive trauma to her lower back, according to a campaign started by her daughter-in-law on the fundraising website GoFundMe.

Alyssa Leippi said the injuries were the result of a suicide attempt. Doctors have told the family that her mother-in-law will be paralyzed from the waist down, Alyssa said.

She said Peg is still heavily sedated after major surgery on Saturday, and will need one more surgery on her shoulder as well.

"Now it's just a really long road to recovery. We don't know what that will look like," Alysssa said.

"However, we will have to start looking at transitioning her from her mobile life, which we all were used to, to her being in a wheelchair."

The Leippis have owned and operated Peg's Kitchen in Regina for over 20 years. (Submitted by Alyssa Leippi)

Peg has had some mental health challenges for many years, Alyssa said, adding she didn't know the full extent of those challenges until earlier this year, when restaurants were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

After the business struggled over the last 18 months, they were "starting to get a little bit of hope" that they would have a regular Christmas, Alyssa said.

"We did have a financial blow in Thanksgiving that really hit Mom hard. She really wasn't able to bounce back the way she normally would have," Alyssa said.

"And that really started her kind of downward spiral into wintertime here."

Alyssa said the family tried to get Peg some help in the hospital earlier this month.

'Would never have known that she was struggling'

Alyssa said because her in-laws — Peg and Vern Leippi, who have operated Peg's Kitchen for over 20 years — are so well-known in the community, it was "only right for us to be honest with everybody" about what happened.

She said the family wants to put the focus on how mental health issues can affect anyone.

"If you've ever met Peg, she is the bubbliest, happiest person.… You would never have known that she was struggling," Ayssa said.

"What we want to do is make sure that no other family feels the way we do right now."

Alyssa said if the family can bring some attention to how important it is for people to talk to others about their own mental health, "that can at least provide a little bit of light" to this situation.

"My mom's biggest issue was her fear of judgment if people knew she was struggling," Alyssa said. "But I don't want anyone to fear that and then hold it in and do the same thing."

Alyssa said the restaurant remains open and the response from the community to the GoFundMe campaign has been amazing, including messages thanking them for bringing up the issue of mental health.

"Every time I look at it, I try not to cry because we knew that they loved the community, and now we're seeing how much the community truly loves them," she said.

"I love reading them and I can't say how much we love the support."

The Leippis recently received some good news from doctors about Peg's condition. (Submitted by Alyssa Leippi)

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $49,000 had been raised in the GoFundMe campaign, which has a goal of raising $150,000 for the cost of Peg's new living arrangements.

On Tuesday, doctors were able to reduce some of the medications Peg was on and also delivered some promising news about her oxygen levels, Alyssa said.

"So that is all great news for us and we are just hoping that we continue to get good news every day," she said.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is available.

For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911.

You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-456-4566, texting 45645, or chatting online .

You can contact the Regina mobile crisis services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.