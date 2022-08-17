City of Regina report recommends reprimanding councillor over comments made during online meeting

A Regina city councillor is facing a possible reprimand for comments she made toward a colleague during an online meeting.

The city's integrity commissioner is recommending the reprimand against Coun. Terina Shaw.

According to a report being submitted to city council, the complaint stems from Jan. 19, 2022, when council and city administration took part in an online meeting with representatives from the Regina and Region Home Builders Association.

Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak had been speaking during the meeting, the report says.

Near the end of the meeting, Shaw wrote in the chat that accompanied the online meeting, "Shannon can you please leave your lecturing to a personal conversation instead of wasting my time."

Zachidniak responded in the chat, posting, "Terina, can you please be respectful to your colleagues."

Shaw then wrote, "respect our time and others who would like to ask questions," the report said.

Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw, pictured, wrote a comment during an online meeting asking another councillor to stop 'wasting my time.' (City of Regina/YouTube)

If the reprimand is approved by city council, it would require Shaw to take some sort of course on respectful communication. It could also include penalties such as removal from committees or forcing Shaw to apologize to anyone affected.

Council will meet later this week to vote on the recommendation to reprimand Shaw.

A city report says the investigation into the complaint against her cost city taxpayers nearly $14,000.

Shaw was not immediately available for comment.