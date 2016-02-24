46.7% of Regina's private downtown land is used for parking: city report

A new report says almost half of the private land in Regina's downtown is dedicated to parking and the city's planning commission is set to debate Wednesday whether to allow more temporary parking lots in the area.

The report by city administration going before the commission says 46.7 per cent of Regina's private land downtown is currently either surface parking or structured parkades, for an estimated 16,100 parking stalls.

"The perception of a downtown that is dominated with parking lots is one that doesn't have an engaging experience, that it doesn't have a sense of vibrancy," said Vanessa Mathews, an associate professor at the University of Regina in the department of geography and environmental studies.

"It's not a place that you want to spend a lot of time."

Vanessa Mathews is an associate professor at the University of Regina and an urban geographer. (Submitted by Vanessa Mathews)

Mathews is an urban geographer with a specialization in urban planning. She said the report highlights two things: just how much of the land in the downtown is being used for parking and how the city really needs to start thinking differently about downtown.

"We have entire blocks in the downtown that are made up mostly of parking," she said. "I think it affects our perception both for the residents of this city as well as for visitors coming in."

The report was commissioned by the previous city council. In August,council asked administration to look into amendments to the official Design Regina community plan to accommodate temporary surface parking lots.

It was sparked after a developer asked for the former Capital Pointe site to be a temporary parking lot for a one-year term. In December, that request was approved 6-5.

City administration looked into allowing lots for three to five year, researched how other cities consider downtown surface lots and consulted with the Regina and Downtown Business Improvement District, property owners and developers locally. Administration also looked into how to decommission a temporary parking lot.

A report by city administration highlights structured parkades in yellow, surface parking lots in blue and temporary parking lots in pink. (City of Regina)

In the past, city council has approved temporary parking lots for a long-term benefit. However, the report says three previously approved temporary lots have not yet been developed.

One was approved in 2012 and is still vacant. Another was approved in 2015 for a three-year term and is still a surface parking lot.

"There is a risk that allowing surface parking lots, even on a temporary basis, would cause several demolitions downtown if left uncontrolled," city administration said in the report.

Administration is recommending limiting the consideration of future temporary surface parking lots and creating an underutilized land improvement strategy to redevelop existing sites.

The empty lot that the Capital Pointe project was supposed to occupy is approved as a one-year temporary parking lot. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Mathews said creating more lots would go against the intention behind the Design Regina plan, which aims to create more walkable communities, local housing, shops and community use.

"When we look at other downtowns, we see spaces that are more animated and more walkable and have a mix of uses," Mathews said.

A downtown is usually a place to showcase the amazing things about a city and Regina has that potential, she said. However, the city needs to change up the perceptions about temporary uses.

"For example, rather than a parking lot in the winter, you could have an ice sculpting area," she said. "In the summer, you could have community gardens, you could have art installations or meeting spaces. The possibilities are really unlimited in terms of what we could do with these sites."

If city council took the opportunity to shape and challenge the current perception by doing something unique it could build interest in the downtown from the general public, she said.

"Investing in culture, whether that's investing in cultural heritage or investing in art, becomes a site of expression. It becomes a meeting place for people. These are oftentimes spaces that are inclusive to everyone and that really spark community," Mathews said.

Councillors and the mayor will discuss and vote on the report during the commission meeting starting at 4 p.m. CST Wednesday.