Conservatives snatch seat from Ralph Goodale in Regina-Wascana
Longtime Liberal MP and cabinet minister Goodale defeated by Conservative Michael Kram
The Conservatives have successfully ousted Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale from the Regina-Wascana riding.
CBC News has declared Conservative Michael Kram as the victor over the longtime Liberal MP.
Goodale won the previous eight elections and has represented Regina-Wascana for 26 years. He was the lone Liberal MP in Saskatchewan for more than a decade.
The Conservatives put a lot of effort toward beating Goodale this election.
Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer campaigned alongside Kram on Monday. Conservatives Michelle Rempel and Sen. Denise Batters previously joined Kram on the campaign trail.
Goodale has faced criticism in his role as public safety minister. The Conservatives attacked Goodale for the government's $10.5 million payment to former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr and the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer child murderer Terri-Lynne McClintic to a healing lodge.
Goodale defeated Kram in the 2015 federal election, securing 55 per cent of the vote in the riding (23,552 votes) compared to Kram's 30 per cent (12,931).
Other candidates in the riding this year were Hailey Clark for the NDP, Tamela Friesen for the Green Party and Mario Milanovski for the People's Party of Canada.
An unexpected shortage of workers caused "a little bit of delay" at polling stations in the Regina-Wascana riding.
