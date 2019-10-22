Skip to Main Content
Conservatives snatch seat from Ralph Goodale in Regina-Wascana
Saskatchewan

Conservatives snatch seat from Ralph Goodale in Regina-Wascana

The Conservatives have successfully ousted Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale in the Regina-Wascana riding. Polling results show Michael Kram has defeated the long-serving politician.

Longtime Liberal MP and cabinet minister Goodale defeated by Conservative Michael Kram

Kendall Latimer · CBC News ·
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has been defeated in the Regina-Wascana riding. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The Conservatives have successfully ousted Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale from the Regina-Wascana riding.

CBC News has declared Conservative Michael Kram as the victor over the longtime Liberal MP.

Goodale won the previous eight elections and has represented Regina-Wascana for 26 years. He was the lone Liberal MP in Saskatchewan for more than a decade. 

The Conservatives put a lot of effort toward beating Goodale this election.

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer campaigned alongside Kram on Monday. Conservatives Michelle Rempel and Sen. Denise Batters previously joined Kram on the campaign trail. 

Goodale has faced criticism in his role as public safety minister. The Conservatives attacked Goodale for the government's $10.5 million payment to former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr and the decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer child murderer Terri-Lynne McClintic to a healing lodge.

These billboards popped up around Regina in the spring. (Marie-Christine Bouillon/Radio-Canada)

Goodale defeated Kram in the 2015 federal election, securing 55 per cent of the vote in the riding (23,552 votes) compared to Kram's 30 per cent (12,931).

Other candidates in the riding this year were Hailey Clark for the NDP, Tamela Friesen for the Green Party and Mario Milanovski for the People's Party of Canada. 

An unexpected shortage of workers caused "a little bit of delay" at polling stations in the Regina-Wascana riding.  

People in the Regina-Wascana riding reported delays between 30 and 45 minutes at the Prairie Place polling station. Some chose to file formal complaints about the process. (Brian Eneas/CBC)

About the Author

Kendall Latimer

Journalist

Kendall Latimer began her journalism career in print as a newspaper reporter in Saskatoon and then as a feature writer in Bangkok. She joined CBC Saskatchewan in 2016. Latimer shares stories on web, radio and television. Contact her: kendall.latimer@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.