City of Regina to open one outdoor pool this season

City of Regina councillors have voted to open one outdoor pool this season, and also voted unanimously in favour of reopening two indoor pools when possible.

Indoor pools have been closed since March due to COVID-19. The province hasn't set a date for when they can reopen, but, if permitted, the city is planning to open the Northwest Leisure Centre on July 6 and the Lawson Aquatic Centre July 13.

It will then work to open Regent Outdoor Pool by July 17, at a cost of $200,000, after a Wednesday evening vote of nine in favour and two against.

No other outdoor pools in the city will open this year.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani, who was one of three councillors who put forward the motion to reopen outdoor pools, said she's received letters from families who say trips to a city pool have become a vacation for them.

She also said due to COVID-19, going to an outdoor pool might be the only thing some families will get to do, as many won't feel comfortable taking part in indoor activities.

The Regent pool will be restricted to about 60 people to ensure physical distancing is possible.

"I'm disappointed that we're only opening one," said Bresciani. "I would've liked to see Massey open as well. I would've liked to have seen Dewdney."

Due to work needed on both those pools, they wouldn't have been ready for opening until August. The city decided that work wouldn't be a good investment this year.

Bresciani urged council to weigh the financial costs against the impact on mental health. She said it's important for youth to go out and enjoy the summer.

The Sandra Schmirler pool will open if the city can hire more staff later on, as it says it only has enough people to run three pools.

The decision comes after competitive swimmers gathered outside city hall with signs Wednesday afternoon, to protest the city's initial decision to keep outdoor pools closed for the season.

Abderrahmane Tissira is the head coach of the Regina Optimist Dolphins and the University of Regina Cougars varsity swimming team. He said Swimming Canada has released guidelines for competitive teams to get back into pools and he thinks his swimmers should be able to train.

"We will keep the six-feet distancing, we will monitor everyone that goes in the pool and we will make sure we are following the government health guidance," he said.

"We feel that it's safe to get back into the water and, like, why not?"