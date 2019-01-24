Celeste Yawney's body had bruises all over the head, face, neck and sides, Saskatchewan's chief forensic pathologist told jurors Thursday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Dr. Shaun Ladham was testifying at the second degree murder trial of Duran Redwood. Redwood is accused of killing Yawney, who was his girlfriend, in May 2015.

Ladham told the jury he believes Yawney's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

He said her head had extensive injuries, she had two broken ribs and there were tears in her liver.

Duran Redwood is pleading not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Celeste Yawney. (CBC)

Ladham said Yawney was likely punched, kicked and stomped. He didn't rule out that weapons could have been used, but said he did not see a pattern of injuries to suggest a weapon.

He also said alcohol and a substance found in cold medicine were in her system but there wasn't enough to cause her death.

In cross examination defence lawyer Kevin Hill asked Ladham if it was possible alcohol played a factor in Yawney's death.

Ladham said alcohol in the brain may have reacted with the trauma to the brain, making her unable to breath.

Hill also asked if the bruises or injuries could have been caused by a fall in the bathtub. Ladham said maybe one of the external injuries, but not the internal injuries.

Ladham's was the final Crown witness.

The defence will begin to present its case Tuesday morning.

Read Alex Soloducha's tweets from the courtroom Thursday here:

Mobile users can click here to see the feed.

On Wednesday court heard from an acquaintance of Redwood, who said the accused suspected Yawney was with another man so he went to her home and kicked in her door.

The 36-year-old witness, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban, said Redwood told him he found Yawney alone in her house but still proceeded to assault her.

"He hit her a couple of times, knocked her out," the witness said, adding Redwood began to panic when she didn't wake up.

The witness said Redwood dragged Yawney's unconscious body to the bathtub and ran the water "figuring it would snap her out of it."