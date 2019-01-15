City of Regina reduces public transit prices, introduces new types of bus passes

After years of steadily increasing the cost of bus passes in Regina, the city has decided to change its direction.

The prices of certain types of bus passes are going down, while new bus passes are being introduced.

The cost of a 31-day adult pass is going from $92 to $88, and a 31-day youth pass is dropping from $66 to $64.

Passes that are good for 20 bus rides are also going down for adults and youths.

The City of Regina is introducing discounted passes for low-income riders as well, which will cost $71 for adults and $51 for youths.

Other new passes include 31-day senior pass, as well as semi-annual adult and youth passes.

The annual senior pass is also going from $300 to $270.

Increased ridership

Regina Transit saw a four per cent increase in ridership, according to the city, and the price decreases are meant to be an incentive for people to use public transit.

The changes come after a $17.2 million dollar investment over two years to improve Regina's public transit system, half of which came from the federal government.

The investment allowed the city to replace six paratransit and 13 conventional buses, as well as replace some bus shelters. The city says it also improved accessibility at bus stops, shelters and buses, while adding new routes and expanded existing routes.

The changes took effect on Monday.