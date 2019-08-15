The Regina Red Sox made swift work of the Swift Current 57's in front of a packed ballpark Wednesday night at Currie Field. The win officially advanced the Red Sox to the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) championship to face off against the Okotoks Dawgs.

General Manager Bernie Eiswirth said the Tuesday night game against Swift Current drew 850 spectators and is expecting a thousand fans to be out cheering on the team Wednesday night. He says "It felt really full last night, tonight is going to be something else".

This isn't the first time the Red Sox have seen the Dawgs in the finals. The two battled it out in 2011 with the Red Sox coming out on top.

During the regular season, Okotoks went 40-15 and clinched the division's playoff berth Tuesday by eliminating the Lethbridge Bulls in three games.

The Red Sox had a stand out season going 41-15 for the regular season and one of their key players has been called up. Willie Estrada — who played catcher for the Red Sox — is now preparing for his time in the show with the Clearwater Phillies.

Head coach Jason Veyna likes the teams chances against Okotoks and says "the team is ready for a dog fight, they are a sneaky team".

The last time the Red Sox won the championship was in 2012, while the Dawgs haven't tasted victory since 2009.

Regina will have home-field advantage for the league final, which starts at 7:05 p.m. CST on Thursday at Currie Field. The Dawgs will host Game 2 at Seaman Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST.