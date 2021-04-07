Regina Red Sox release concept plans for proposed 3500-seat stadium on Dewdney Avenue 

The Regina Red Sox Baseball Club and Living Sky Sports and Entertainment Inc. released concept plans for a proposed 3,500-seat stadium on Dewdney Avenue on Wednesday.

The stadium would be on the vacant railyards site. The city purchased the former Canadian Pacific Railyard lands in 2012.

The team says this would be a state-of-the-art stadium with the Red Sox as the anchor tenant. It said the stadium could be used by other baseball teams and leagues, and for festivals, concerts, flea markets and movie nights.

The club said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Living Sky Sports and Entertainment Inc., which will help with the financial aspects of the stadium's concept plans.

Living Sky Sports was founded to launch a professional soccer club for the province and more recently has been working to develop the sports market in the province.

"A ballpark stadium is long overdue, and we hope the City of Regina see the merits of our vision and plan so we can work together to make this a reality," Gary Brotzel, president of the Regina Red Sox, said in a statement.

Brotzel said with an average of 32 Western Canadian Baseball games per year and 3,200 fans per game, there would be 100,000 people travelling to the Warehouse District between May and August.

"The vibrancy and economic activity of our entire downtown core will be positively affected by baseball games and the other events held at the stadium," Brotzel said.

Former councillor Jerry Flegel has pushed for a baseball stadium to be built on the site.

The Regina Red Sox say a new stadium like the one outlined in this concept image is overdue. (Submitted by Regina Red Sox Baseball Club)

Bernie Eiswirth, general manager of the Red Sox, said in a statement that it's becoming increasingly difficult for the team to play at Currie Field in the Mount Pleasant Sports Park. He said the 60-year-old field makes it tough to recruit players and remain competitive.

"As of now, Alberta teams have superior venues that gives them a significant recruiting advantage, but just as important, Currie's old infrastructure severely limits our options for food and beverage, seating, parking and our ability to attract corporate sponsors," Eiswirth said.

"We need to offer a great environment with a competitive team, so fans have a memorable experience and want to keep returning to the ballpark. That's not the case now playing at Currie."