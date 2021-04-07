Regina Red Sox to hold open house for proposed baseball stadium on Wednesday

The Regina Red Sox, and Living Sky Sports and Entertainment, are set to hold an open house Wednesday for their proposed baseball stadium on Dewdney Avenue.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST, the club will provide the public with information at Leibel Field, located at 200 Assiniboine Avenue E.

In April, the club and company released concept plans for the proposed stadium, which would be located on the vacant railyards site on Dewdney and seat about 3,500.

The club expects the project to cost about $20 million to $25 million. The club would put in about $5 million and the rest would have to come from the city or other funds the city could access, said Alan Simpson, the president of Living Sky Sports.

The city purchased the former Canadian Pacific Railyard lands in 2012 and recently hired a consultant to look at the land.

In April, the club said the stadium would be state-of-the-art, with the Red Sox as the anchor tenant. It said the stadium could be used by other baseball teams and leagues, and for festivals, concerts, flea markets and movie nights.

The club said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Living Sky Sports and Entertainment Inc., which will help with the financial aspects of the stadium's concept plans.