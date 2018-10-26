Regina installing 4 red-light cameras after 2 years without them

You may have seen signs in Regina that suggest cameras will bust you if you run a red.

In truth, the cameras haven't been operational for a couple of years, said Mayor Michael Fougere.

That's about to change, with four red-light cameras now being installed in Regina.

Two years ago, the sensors under the intersections wore out. Council decided it wanted to keep up with the red-light camera program but wanted to replace the old cameras with new, digital technology.

Fougere said the process to gain approval, settle on a contractor and begin installation took awhile.

"I've had my discussions with the city manager about how the gap between the old technology being removed and putting the new one in is simply too long," he said.

"Now we're moving forward and installing them and they're going to be operational in November."

The camera installation began on Oct. 15.

Cameras will go in at the intersections of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue, and Albert Street and Parliament Avenue. Two more will go at the crossing of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive.

Fougere said he couldn't give an exact number on revenue lost in the time the cameras have been out of commission, but said in 2013 — the last year on record — the red-light cameras brought in $300,000 through ticketing.

Fougere said the new digital cameras are higher quality and will begin recording when someone enters an intersection illegally, without requiring sensors under them.