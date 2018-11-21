Regina's only legal pot shop temporarily closed, out of product

Regina's first and only legal store for recreational cannabis has temporarily closed after opening its doors just over 10 days ago.

As of Wednesday morning, signs on The Cannabis Co. YQR's front windows say the store is "out of product" and awaiting next week's shipments.

Product shortages have been happening around the country since recreational cannabis became legal in October. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Product shortages have been happening around the country for both medical and recreational cannabis since legalization.

There currently aren't any recreational marijuana stores open in Saskatoon. However, there are stores in Martensville, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and near Pilot Butte.

An unlicensed shop recently opened on the Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation after the nation passed its own cannabis legislation.

But the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, which oversees cannabis sales in the province, has sent a warning letter saying provincial and federal legislation still applies on reserve land.

Saskatchewan's Justice Minister Don Morgan said he plans to meet next week with Chief Anthony Cappo of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux First Nation to discuss the matter further.